Rakul Preet trashes rumours of misunderstandings with Sai Pallavi during the shoot of NGK!

Siddarthsrinivas May 24 2019, 9.31 am May 24 2019, 9.31 am

Rakul Preet is at an all-time high in her career, with words of praise flowing in from all corners for her big Hindi release in De De Pyaar De. On the other hand is NGK, her upcoming release which hits the screens on the 31st of May. Being a Selvaraghavan film, NGK stars Suriya in the lead role and has Sai Pallavi as a part of the cast as well. Sometime during the shoot of the film, reports had flown out that there were misunderstandings between Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi on the sets, which led to a delay. However, in a recent interview, the Dev actress has brushed away the news as a rumour, saying that there was no problem of any sort.

“Both of us were told that there were two girls in the film, and they are very independent roles. If I was offered her role, I would do that and vice versa. It’s never about the length that you are present in the film, it is always about what you’re doing there,” said the actress. While it has been revealed that Sai Pallavi plays Suriya’s wife, Rakul’s role has mostly been kept under wraps until now.

The actress has just got done with the European schedule for her Telugu biggie Manmadhudu 2, where she is paired opposite Nagarjuna. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film is said to be a sequel-in-spirit to Nagarjuna’s earlier film of the same name. Rakul has a very stylish role to essay in the film, and has been receiving a good load of positive words from her director for the efforts she has put in so far. She is also a part of Sivakarthikeyan’s film with director Ravikumar, but there hasn’t been any good news regarding the progress for the same as the production house is seemingly caught up in financial issues.