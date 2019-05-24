  3. Regional
Rakul Preet trashes rumors on misunderstandings with Sai Pallavi during the shoot of NGK!

Rakul Preet trashes rumours of misunderstandings with Sai Pallavi during the shoot of NGK!

In a recent interview, the Rakul Preet has brushed away the news of misunderstanding with Sai Pallavi as a rumour, saying that there was no problem of any sort.

