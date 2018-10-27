Ram Charan and Boyapati Srinu's next in a lot of trouble!

Ram Charan’s upcoming film with Boyapati Srinu is definitely one of the most exciting projects in Tollywood’s pipeline. Touted to be a violent entertainer, the film will have the director’s trademark action sequences in full force. But in recent times, the makers have been facing issues with a lot of mishaps in the unit.

The title of the film was supposed to be announced well in advance, but the team has been delaying it because of various reconsiderations within themselves. There seems to be a contrast of opinion on the same, though sources from the camp have dropped the bean that it could be ‘Vinaya Vidhaya Rama’.

On the other hand, the team had first approached Rakul Preet for a special item song in the film, which would come in the second half. However, the actress has rejected the offer saying that she is no more interested in such appearances. Busy with many films in the Tamil industry, Rakul is now looking forward to proper, performance-oriented roles. In turn, the makers have been approaching a few other heroines from the north for the same.

Also, Rishi Punjabi who has been the cinematographer of the film for close to 3/4th of the process has suddenly walked out for unknown reasons. Senior cinematographer Arthur Wilson has now been brought on board to shoot the rest of the film.

Having a plan in mind to unveil the first look poster for Diwali this year, the team is going forward with positivity despite various issues!