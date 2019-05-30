Ram Charan and Upsana Konidela are enjoying in the wild for their anniversary, see pics!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 4.12 pm May 30 2019, 4.12 pm

Ram Charan and his wifey Upasana often give us major couple goals. Now, the couple is all set to celebrate seven years of their marriage on June 14 and it looks like they have a few special things planned! They have travelled to South Africa for spending some quality time together and the pictures of the two are completely melting our hearts. According to reports, the two have planned a week-long holiday travelling across Tanzania, exploring places like Mount Kilimanjaro, Seronera and more. That seems perfect, doesn’t it? Taking to Twitter, Upasana posted a picture of them atop a jeep looking absolutely adorable!

Along with their picture, she also posted about the great wildlife outing that they are having currently. She wrote that every anniversary they try to do different things together and this year it was about wildlife. Talking to the media, Upasana was quoted as saying, “It’s a very short break, considering Mr C’s injury we kept it to something that doesn’t involve too much walking but allows us to experience what we both equally love. Saad Uncle ( Saad bin Jung) planned a short trip for us to get up close to wildlife and get the true essence of the African Spirit." Well, that sure sounds like a perfect way to celebrate 7 years of togetherness!

Happy Anniversary to us ! ❤️ (In advance ) Every anniversary we promised to do something new together - diving , adventure sport , learn healing techniques, take culinary lessons etc. This time it’s all about wildlife ! Absolutely love it ! #wildinafrica Mr & Mrs C 😉 pic.twitter.com/joiddbTgVx — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) May 30, 2019

Ram Charan is still healing from the injury that he had suffered a while back. On the work front, he has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. This film will also star Jr NTR, who will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan for the very first time. This film is slated to hit the theatres on July 30, 2020. We hope Mr C heals soon and is all ready to jump back on the horse.