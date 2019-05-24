Ram Charan comes out in support of his uncle Pawan Kalyan

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 9.07 pm May 24 2019, 9.07 pm

The recently concluded Lok Sabha elections across the country had the whole nation watching with bated breath as to who the nation's leader over the next five years would be. While the entire nation was looking towards who would form the Central Government, the people of Andhra Pradesh had a lot more to look forward to, as the state's Assembly elections also happened and the fate of the State Government was also simultaneously decided. This was the first time that Power star Pawan Kalyan contested in an election and his Jana Sena Party contested from all the 175 seats, in a coalition. The election results were announced on May 23 and it became apparent that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bhartiya Janata Party would be forming the Central Government, under Modi's leadership. The Andhra Assembly election results also came out.

The 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections were won by the Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and he became the CM and formed the government. However, in the 2019 elections, YSR Congress Party has won a sweeping victory with a massive majority. The party's leader YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy will be forming the government soon. Meanwhile, it was expected that Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena would give a tough fight to the TDP and YSRCP. However, when the vote counting happened, the Jana Sena Party had dismal returns and were not even in the main race. The actual competition turned out to be between TDP and YSRCP with the JSP coming in at a distant third and even lesser in a few constituencies. Also, Pawan Kalyan who contested from two different constituencies lost in both of them.

Jana Sena Party's loss seemed to be an anticlimax, as their pre-election rallies and campaigns had attracted huge crowds and had a very good turnout of youth. Various sections of the media and some prominent personalities also slammed Pawan Kalyan and his party for their poor showing in the elections. However, today Pawan Kalyan's nephew Ram Charan - his brother Chiranjeevi's son, has come out in support of his uncle. Ram Charan has issued a statement, thanking all the supporters for their unconditional service towards Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena Party. The statement also had a few words about leadership and how a good leader should be. This sure would be a good, timely boost for Pawan Kalyan in these difficult times...