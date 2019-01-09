Ram Charan confirms postponement of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy release

Apart from all his acting commitments, one thing that has always kept Ram Charan busy for the past year or so is the production of his own venture, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the big-budget period extravaganza starring his dad Chiranjeevi and a host of other famous names. The film was initially slated to hit the screens in April this year, but fans have been left disappointed after the numerous delays. Clearing the air at a recent press meet, Ram Charan dismissed the rumours about the re-shoot taking place, saying that the shoot of the film is progressing well, but at a slow pace.

“Some of the schedules did get extended because of the grandeur and the perfection we have to achieve. But there is no truth in how a section of the media are saying that re-shoots have taken place. Big budget films get delayed but we are happy with the output till date. Our total budget is in the range of 200 crores and we are looking to release the film for the Dussehra festival this year,” he said. The actor-producer also added that he is concentrating on promoting the film in the nooks and corners of South India rather than getting it attention up north.

Right now, however, Ram Charan is looking forward to the release and response to his action entertainer Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hits the screens on Friday.