Ram Charan decides to reunite with this director for his first film post RRR!

Siddarthsrinivas April 13 2019, 12.32 pm April 13 2019, 12.32 pm

2019 is turning out to be a hugely busy year for Ram Charan, both as a producer and as an actor. While his production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has constantly run into a world of troubles despite the progress that has been achieved, Charan has been through gruelling schedules for Rajamouli’s RRR, which is currently being shot in Delhi. But in the middle of all this, the actor has made some time to listen to a brief story narration from Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo had earlier worked together for the 2014 action entertainer Yevadu.

A source close to the actor tells us, “Ram Charan will not be able to start any other film until the end of the year, due to his elaborate call sheet for RRR. The actor had decided first up that he would not be working on any other project until then, but he came across this interesting plotline from Vamshi which he didn’t want to miss. Vamshi too, is busy with Maharshi’s final schedule and will only start developing the script fully after the release of Maharshi.” All said and done, it sure seems that Ram Charan’s film with Vamshi Paidipally is very much on.

Meanwhile, RRR’s big North Indian leg of the shoot has been briskly progressing with things proceeding as per plan. Alia Bhatt, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Hindi drama Kalank, will be joining the team very soon in Delhi, to shoot for her portions. RRR is getting ready for a grand release on the 30of July 2020, in ten Indian languages.