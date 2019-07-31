It has been ten years since SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera made its way to the theatres. The film was considered a landmark at that time and just recently it even created waves at the Japanese Box Office! The film can be considered to be a paving stone for actor Ram Charan, who gained immense popularity after its release. It is no doubt that Magadheera made Ram Charan known as an actor and now, after ten years, the director-actor duo is set to team up once again for RRR. Magadheera completing a landmark decade has obviously made Ram Charan quite emotional. Taking to Instagram, he shared pictures from the film and thanked the entire team.
Just like all of us, it seems like he also can’t believe that the film has completed ten years. The actor wrote that it all still seems very recent to him. He went on to thank the ‘dream team’ of Magadheera and expressed his gratitude towards Rajamouli for teaching him so much. He ended the note by saying that he is still learning so much from the director. Magadheera, which released in 2009, had Ram Charan Teja and Kajal Agarwal as the lead pair with Dev Gill, Sri Hari, Sarath Babu, Rao Ramesh and others in supporting roles. This film was bankrolled by Allu Aravind and B. V. S. N. Prasad under the banner of Geetha Arts.
See Ram Charan's post here :
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe it’s been a decade already! Still seems so recent! A big thank you to the dream team of #Magadheera, Keeravaani garu, @kajalaggarwalofficial & @geethaarts for this memorable film. @ssrajamouli garu, learnt so much from you back then and continuing to do so even now. #10YearsofMagadheera
A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on
MM Keeravani composed the music for this film, while KK Senthil Kumar was in charge of the cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited it. The film went on to collect a huge amount of money from the Box Office and also created a lot of noise on international waters. Currently, both the actor and the director are busy with RRR, which is also being made on a lavish budget. Let’s see if this duo can create magic once again!Read More