Ram Charan is a proud husband, wife Upasana wins the Dadasaheb Phalke Philanthropist of the year award!

April 22 2019

Upasana Konidela is known for her social welfare activities. She is well known for her social services and because of this she has now won the Dadasaheb Phalke Philanthropist of the Year Award. Upasana shared a picture of her holding the award and thanked her near and dear ones for always supporting her. Her husband, Superstar Ram Charan, also posted the same image and wrote that he is extremely proud of her for winning the award. He congratulated her in a very cute way and fans have obviously been going gaga over it!

Many are posting congratulatory messages for Upasana and her achievement. This surely is a big deal for her, since she has dedicated a huge part of her life to social service and this comes as a huge recognition. Upasana is the granddaughter of Dr Pratap C Reddy, the co-founder of Apollo Hospitals. She is the eldest daughter of Mr Anil and Shobana Kamineni, who are into the business of infrastructure, leisure and healthcare services. She is even known for giving extremely motivational speeches.

As far as Ram Charan goes, the actor is currently busy with his upcoming RRR which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. In RRR, Ram Charan will be seen playing the younger version of well-known revolutionary Alluri Seetharama Raju. It is also being said that Vamsi Paidipally and Ram Charan will work on a new project which will go on floors later this year, or in early 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on Ram Charan and his upcoming projects!