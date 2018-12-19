Ram Charan makes a dashing appearance for his brother

The most interesting Telugu release this Friday is Antariksham, the industry’s first space film, starring Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripati in the lead roles. The film is directed by ‘Ghazi’ fame Sankalp Reddy and is eagerly anticipated by movie buffs in the Telugu states and the USA.

At the pre-release event of the film held recently, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan was the chief guest and he had great words to say about his cousin Varun Tej. “I’ve admired his choice of films right from his debut. I’m proud of his work and also sometimes jealous. He is a very positive person and is doing very good work now”, said the Rangasthalam hero. He also appreciated the film’s visually rich trailer and the director for his grand ideas and pathbreaking vision.

Ram Charan added that attending such events also gives him the chance to meet his fans and engage with them. They roared in approval when the star hero said this. He will be seen next in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, set for release this Sankaranthi. 2 songs from the film have been released so far, one family-oriented number and the other being a peppy dance song featuring Charan and the film’s heroine Kiara Advani.