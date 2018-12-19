image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ram Charan makes a dashing appearance for his brother

Regional

Ram Charan makes a dashing appearance for his brother

LmkLmk   December 19 2018, 6.44 pm
back
Aditi Rao HydariAntarikshamGhaziKiara AdvaniLavanya TripatiRam CharanRangasthalamSankalp ReddySankaranthiVarun TejVinaya Vidheya Rama
nextBattle of the biopics: Yatra and Mahanayakudu target February 8th!
ALSO READ

GV Prakash helps Aditi Rao Hydari debut as a singer

Dhanush's sophomore directorial set in the 15th century?

Aditi Rao Hydari: Dhanush is a tough taskmaster and a genius