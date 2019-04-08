Ram Charan pays courtesy visit to ill Janasena leader and his 'babai' Pawan Kalyan

Lmk April 08 2019, 4.13 pm April 08 2019, 4.13 pm

Due to his busy campaigning schedules for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pawan Kalyan, the founder of the Janasena party has fallen sick due to dehydration and tiredness. The party’s official social media pages also updated about his health status on Friday, sending his fans and followers into a state of concern and worry.

JanaSena Chief @PawanKalyan dehydrated due to lack of proper rest from past few days. pic.twitter.com/X1ajSVu2g9 — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 5, 2019

Pawan's elder brother Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan paid a courtesy visit to the leader on Sunday morning and spent some time with him. He updated about the meeting on his official FB page.

We admire Pawan for his commitment to his party and the Telugu people’s cause, with the elections fast approaching. All his recent campaign pictures show that he is on IV-line care. We wish he also pays heed to his body and takes care of his health. Allu Arjun had recently expressed his support to Pawan and his Janasena party through an open statement. Charan has now made his presence felt too. The ‘Mega’ family is extremely close knit in this crucial time!