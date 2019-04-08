image
  3. Regional
Ram Charan pays courtesy visit to ill Janasena leader and his 'babai' Pawan Kalyan

Regional

Ram Charan pays courtesy visit to ill Janasena leader and his 'babai' Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, the founder of the Janasena party has fallen sick due to dehydration and tiredness

back
ChiranjeeviJanasena leaderLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2019Pawan KalyanRam Charan
nextNayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam to soon follow Mr Local, will release in May

within