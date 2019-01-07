Ram Charan reveals the time it took to transform into a muscled beast

Megapowerstar Ram Charan is busy promoting his January 11th release Vinaya Vidheya Rama. In all his media interactions, the curiosity surrounding his ripped, muscled look for the film has been really high. Charan states that he could achieve such a look in just two months (against the expected six months) with a special diet plan and loads of intense workout sessions. His transformation from a lean look in Rangasthalam to this beastly look in VVR has been quite a revelation. Charan also thanks VVR's director Boyapati Srinu for inspiring him and giving him the right brief.

“I need more directors like him and films like VVR to keep me motivated. I play an angry young man who has to rise to the occasion and protect his family. Shooting the climax action scenes in Azerbaijan in a shirtless look, with mud all over me amid freezing temperatures between 3 to 7 degrees celsius was quite a challenge. But my body was prepared well to meet all these demands.”

Charan’s proud wife Upasana has been very proactive on her social media sharing pictures, videos and more details of how her star husband could achieve such a look. It is quite inspiring to see the star push his limits when he could have easily played it safe after the humongous success of Rangasthalam.