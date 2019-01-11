Ram Charan says he won’t go back to Bollywood again

In 2013, Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut with Zanjeer, an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s hit of the same name. Starring alongside Priyanka Chopra, the film had the actor unleashing his action hero image which he sports, up in the North. Unfortunately, Zanjeer was a box office failure and the actor has forgotten making inroads into Hindi cinema again after that. When questioned about the same, Ram Charan said that he has no such plans of going back to Bollywood and is happy to continue as a Telugu hero.

“Of late, many Telugu films are collecting on par with Hindi films. Therefore, I don’t actually see a reason to enter Bollywood again,” said the actor during the promotions of his action entertainer Vinaya Vidheya Rama which arrives this Friday. It is worth mentioning here that Ram Charan’s 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam collected more than 200 crores at the box office, emerging one of the biggest success stories of the year.

The actor-producer is set for a busy 2019 with his acting outing in SS Rajamouli’s big-budget drama RRR shaping up well. He is also overseeing the production work for his dad Chiranjeevi’s period action spectacle Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a 200 crore biggie handled by Surender Reddy.