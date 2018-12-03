Ram Charan to take a break from RRR to put on his dancing shoes!

Ram Charan has just got into what looks like a hectic December. The actor is now shooting for an action sequence in SS Rajamouli’s big-budgeted period drama RRR, which also stars NTR. This particular scene will be wrapped up on the 7th of December, after which Charan will head to Sabarimala for a pilgrimage.

On return, the actor will be moving into the sets of his Vinaya Vidheya Rama which is getting ready for a January release. Though most of the talkie portions have been completed, two songs are still yet to be shot. The makers have put up a special set in Hyderabad to shoot an item number which will mostly have Catherine Tresa shaking a leg along with Charan. Apart from this song, an intro track is also yet to be canned.

Without a breather, the actor will be looking to balance both the films in order to ensure that there is no delay in readying the final output. He will be completing the dubbing for Vinaya Vidheya Rama by the last week of the year so that he can shift his focus back into RRR in full swing. With two big projects riding on him as an actor apart from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as a producer, 2019 sets up excitingly for him!