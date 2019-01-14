Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama opens very well in AP and TS despite heavy trolling

Despite getting terrible reviews, the new Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by Boyapati Srinu, has taken a splendid opening at the box office due to RC’s star power. The opening day was remarkable in particular and the first two days' total worldwide share of VVR is said to be around Rs 35 crore. The response is obviously stronger in the Telugu states due to the heavily masala centric nature of the film, while the overseas front has been disastrous.

In the USA, VVR has been able to gross just $229,597 till Saturday end (2 days + premieres). Except Rangasthalam and Magadheera earlier, none of Ram Charan’s films have done good business in the US but the performance of VVR there has been shocking to say the least.

One of the much trolled sequences in VVR - that of Ram Charan jumping atop a fast moving train and traveling to the villain’s far off destination to save his brothers, has meanwhile been chopped off from the film. The makers and exhibitors have seemingly taken note of all the online trolls surrounding this sequence and have acted reasonably quick to take it away. But wish they never thought of and shot such a far fetched sequence in the first place!