Ram Gopal Varma enjoys the election results in his own style

One of India's most prominent film personalities and considered to be controversy's favourite child, Ram Gopal Varma is a veteran in cinema and has been associated with over 85 movies in various capacities as a director, producer, and writer. He has a unique style of work, which has been praised the world over. He has also won a number of awards, including a National Award for his 1999 movie Shool, which was adjudged the Best Feature Film in Hindi. Many times, RGV has been in the headlines for his controversial social media posts against specific people or some social happening in general. With the whole nation being gripped by the election fever, it is only natural that RGV also pitches in with his part!

Regarding tmrw’s release(result) the tension in every candidate of every party will be about 10 times more than any film makers when his film is releasing tmrw because a film maker on an aveage makes 10 films in 5 years 😌 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 22, 2019

To kick-start things, even before the counting of the votes began on May 23rd, RGV posted a tweet, relating the candidates of all parties to be experiencing over ten times the tension than what filmmakers experience before the release of their movies. He turned his post sarcastic by adding that directors make an average of ten movies over a period of five years, the term period of an elected politician. After the election results were announced, it became apparent that the incumbent Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's ruling Telugu Desam Party had been routed by YSR Congress Party's Jagan Mohan Reddy. RGV is known for his earlier caustic statements against Chandrababu Naidu and his government.

The sins caught up pic.twitter.com/KtzBJv0cLS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 23, 2019

Name: TDP Born : 29th March 1982 Died : 23rd May 2019 Causes of death : Lies , Back Stabbings , Corruption , Incompetence , Y S Jagan and Nara Lokesh — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 23, 2019

Hearty congratulations to @ysjagan and Heart felt condolences to @ncbn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 23, 2019

As soon as the results were announced, RGV was at it again. He took to his Twitter account to congratulate Jagan Mohan Reddy for his victory and also offered his condolences to Chandrababu Naidu, in the same tweet! He then posted a series of tweets, stating "Lies, Back Stabbings, Corruption, Incompetence" among other things to be the reason behind the TDP's loss in this elections. RGV's latest project - Lakshmi's NTR was stopped from releasing by the Election Commission, citing various reasons. It was reported that this movie would show Chandrababu Naidu in poor light and that was not acceptable with the elections on the horizon. RGV took a dig at this too and posted photos of the recently released Balayya starrer NTR and Mammootty's Yatra and stated that the election results had followed the box office results of these movies. NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu bombed at the box office, while Yatra (a biopic of YS Rajashekar Reddy) turned out to become a huge hit.