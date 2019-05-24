  3. Regional
Ram Gopal Varma enjoys the election results in his own style

Regional

Ram Gopal Varma enjoys the election results in his own style

Ram Gopal Verma is known for his sarcastic statements against politicians.

back
Ram Gopal VarmaRGVTelugu Desam PartyTrending In South
nextRhevanth Charan wants Rajinikanth, Thalapathy to enter politics soon

within