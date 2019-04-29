Ram Gopal Varma returns to Hyderabad after being detained at Vijayawada airport

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 3.32 pm April 29 2019, 3.32 pm

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma finds himself in the middle of controversies way too often. The director was detained by the police at Vijayawada International airport in Gannavaram on Sunday when he was on the way to address a press conference in the city. RGV had earlier announced on Twitter that he would hold a press conference “in the middle of the road” at 4 pm for his film Lakshmi’s NTR. After he was detained by the police, he posted several tweets and videos about the “lack of democracy” in Andhra Pradesh.

After he was not allowed to enter Vijayawada, RGV took to Twitter and informed everyone that the press meet has been cancelled because the police stopped him and his people from entering the city. He also wrote that they are forcibly trying to get him to go back to Hyderabad. A series of videos were posted where Lakshmi’s NTR producer, Rakesh Reddy, was seen talking to the police. In another video he tweeted, RGV says, “We were forcefully dragged out of our cars and put in a different car and brought back to the airport. I understand that the police have a responsibility to take care of law and order. But I don't understand why they're saying I can't go to Vijayawada or even be in the Vijayawada airport. My producer and I asked repeatedly but without responding to our questions the police have kept us in the airport.”

I am In police custody now for the only crime of trying to tell truth ..THERE IS NO DEMOCRACY IN ANDHRA PRADESH pic.twitter.com/O7OnWop407 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2019

Sorry to inform that the press meet at 4 pm is cancelled because the police stopped us and have barred my entry into Vijaywada and forcibly sending me back to hyderabad ..Hey @ncbn WHERE IS DEMOCRACY ? WHY IS TRUTH BEING BACK STABBED? https://t.co/cVq91nSfVc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2019

This is the state of affairs in AP #LakshmisNTR pic.twitter.com/TFEebYhvQc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2019

Rakesh Reddy the producer of #LakshmisNTR understandably angry with the police pic.twitter.com/Zbf7x3gAiP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2019

Just see the number of police escorting me out of Vijaywada as if I am the biggest criminal ever and my only crime is telling all the backstabbing truths behind #LakshmisNTR pic.twitter.com/5zCqLnXpzj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2019

The press meet was supposed to happen at Novotel and Hotel Ilapuram but they were both cancelled due to pressure. Reportedly, the police had asked the hotel management to cancel the press meet. It was after this that RGV decided to do it on the road. The film had earlier not been released in Andhra Pradesh and now is set to see the light of the day in this city on May 1.