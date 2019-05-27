  3. Regional
Ram Gopal Varma to helm yet another controversial project!

Regional

Ram Gopal Varma to helm yet another controversial project!

Ram Gopal Varma's next is titled Kamma Raajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu.

back
EntertainmentKamma Raajyam Lo Kadapa RedluLakshmiNTRRam Gopal VarmaregionalRGVTrending In South
nextAnushka Shetty to play THIS role in Silence?

within