Ram Gopal Varma to helm yet another controversial project!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 12.29 pm May 27 2019, 12.29 pm

Director Ram Gopal Varma is well known for his controversial opinions and movie subjects. He makes it a point to ensure that his movies are talked about for some reason or the other. All that apart, RGV is well known for his style of filmmaking and his movies almost always come in for critical acclaim. The subjects he touches are also quite different from mainstream filmmakers and that in itself makes him stand apart. Now, he has announced a new project, which will also stir up quite a controversy.

Taking to Twitter, director Ram Gopal Varma has announced his next project. This movie, titled Kamma Raajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu, is said to be produced by Rakesh Reddy, who has also bankrolled his impending release Lakshmi’s NTR. Lakshmi’s NTR, said to be a biopic on the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, especially after his link up with Lakshmi Parvathi. The movie is said to be having scenes which would be demeaning of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and that is said to be one of the biggest reasons behind the movie’s release being delayed.

RGV has planned to release his Lakshmi’s NTR on May 31st and is holding a press meet for this movie, today. Tweeting about this, he also invited all NTR lovers and Chandrababu haters. Recently, after the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results were announced, RGV took to his Twitter handle to hail YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy’s win while simultaneously taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu’s loss. He further vented out a lot against Chandrababu Naidu, especially for his personal views. Let’s see what his new film is going to churn out…