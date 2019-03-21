Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR gets the green signal in Telangana!

Ram Gopal Varma’s next film in Lakshmi’s NTR has been the favourite target for controversies over the past few months. The film’s trailer sent off shivers for a section of the audience, with its open and straightforward depiction of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu as the baddie. However, RGV has now found some positivity on his side as the film has received clearance from the high court for its release in Telangana, one of the two Telugu speaking states.

Apart from freeing the film for a release, the High Court has also sent an order to the police force to take action on those who create issues for the film. Ram Gopal Varma has already tweeted that the film would hit the screens on the 29th of March, but it remains to be seen if the same will take place in Andhra Pradesh where Chandrababu Naidu is operating as the Chief Minister.

The release of Ram Gopal Varma’s biopic on the late leader NTR comes off after actor Balakrishna’s two-part biopic on the leader failed miserably at the box office. Directed by Krish, the films were together bankrolled at a budget of close to 55 crores but didn’t even recover half of the investments made. Contrary to the safe path which Krish’s version took, RGV’s version will handle the most controversial parts of the story which have been brushed under the carpet until now. The expectations are set for this political drama, and we will have to wait and see whether RGV can make use of the buzz and convert it into a hit venture.