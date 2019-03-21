image
Thursday, March 21st 2019
Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR gets the green signal in Telangana!

The High Court has also sent an order to the police force to take action on those who create issues for the film

Andhra PradeshBalakrishnaChandrababu NaiduKrishLakshmi’s NTRNTRRam Gopal VarmaRGVTelangana
