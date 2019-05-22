Ram Pothineni and Kishore Tirumala to come together for their third film?

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 12.12 am May 22 2019, 12.12 am

Young star Ram Pothineni has been desperate for a hit, for quite some time now. The actor is currently busy shooting for iSmart Shankar with director Puri Jagannadh. The film’s shooting has been going on at a very fast pace and Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh are the female leads in it. Ram tasted his career’s biggest hit with Nenu Sailaja, directed by Kishore Tirumala. And now, reports state that the actor is all set to team up with Kishore for the third time! The duo has earlier worked together in Nenu Sailaja and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi.

According to reports, the film will be bankrolled under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies and the makers are planning to begin rolling the film soon. Reports also state that the film will be a remake of the Tamil thriller Thadam. Reportedly, Ram’s Uncle Sravanthi Ravi Kishore had acquired the film’s remake rights a couple of months ago but the director was not decided then. Now, it seems like the makers thought Kishore would be the best choice to helm this project! An official announcement regarding all this will be made soon. Kishore’s recent outing Chitralahari starring Nivetha Pethuraj and Sai Dharam Tej was a huge hit and expectations on the director are pretty high.

Coming back to Thadam, the film released a little while ago and received raving reviews from the audience and critics who were left on the edge of their seats while watching it. Thus, fans will have a lot of expectations from the film and from Ram as well. Let’s wait and see how the film turns out to be. iSmart Shankar is touted to be an action entertainer and the film’s music has been scored by Mani Sharma. It will see a June release. Stay tuned for more updates on the same!