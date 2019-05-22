  3. Regional
Ram Pothineni and Kishore Tirumala to come together for their third film?

Regional

Ram Pothineni and Kishore Tirumala to come together for their third film?

Ram Pothineni is currently busy shooting for iSmart Shankar.

back
iSmart ShankarKishore TirumalaNenu SailajaPuri JagannadhRam PothineniTrending In SouthVunnadi Okate Zindagi
nextKarthi's upcoming project with Bakkiyaraj Kannan likely to be titled Sultan!

within