Ram Pothineni’s next big film with Puri Jagannadh has been a hot topic of discussion. Titled iSmart Shankar, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. The makers released the film’s teaser on the occasion of Ram’s birthday and it got a mixed response. The teaser was full of action sequences and cheesy dialogues. It was revealed that the film is set to release on July 12, but now reports state that the release date has been pushed to July 18. According to a report in a leading daily, the makers took this decision in order to avoid a clash with the World Cup 2019.

The report stated that the business of the film might get affected due to the World Cup, so it is best to release it after some time. The report added that the film's post-production work is still pending thus its final release date is yet to be finalised. Well, it might be a clever decision as the business can get affected due to the ongoing cricket world cup. Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the project under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies banner in association with Puri Connects. Mani Sharma is composing the songs for the film.

It is important for both the director and actor that this film is a success as both have been waiting for a hit project. Like Ram’s other films, this one too has action-packed sequences and also one-liners that fans might like. Let’s wait and see whether this film tastes success or not. While it looks like a small old story, Ram may turn it into a successful film with his acting chops.