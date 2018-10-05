Ramcharan and Boyapati’s silence disappoints fans

After the phenomenal success of Rangasthalam, fans are eagerly looking forward to Ramcharan’s upcoming film directed by the action specialist Boyapati Srinu. The film is currently progressing at a good pace with the shoot scheduled to be wrapped up by the middle of the next month.

However, there is a reason why fans of the actor are quite disappointed with the team off late. With the film’s release planned for January, the team is taking it slow with respect to their promotional run. While Balakrishna’s Kathanayakudu which is about to hit the screens for the same weekend is upping the buzz by constantly plugging posters and updates, even the title announcement has not been done for Ramcharan’s film. Hence, the doubt over the film’s release has now started to prevail in the minds of the fans.

With so many films vying for only a total of 10 important holiday dates in the industry per year, promotions are fast becoming a crucial part of a film’s production. And with such a big movie, it’s time for the makers to start work on pushing their content and creating the buzz, before it gets too late!