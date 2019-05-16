Ramesh Rao to play a pivotal role in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2?

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 6.20 pm May 16 2019, 6.20 pm

Yash starrer KGF is, without a doubt, one of the most successful films of last year. The film earned over more than Rs 250 crores at the box office and it is well known that preparations are on for the sequel already! People are already excited to see what the director-actor have to offer in the sequel and even the auditions saw thousands turning up to try their luck. Now, some more exciting news has come forward regarding this film. Many reports are stating that veteran actor Rao Ramesh will be playing a crucial role in KGF: Chapter 2!

Reportedly the actor will start working on his part in the film from August and he has already signed the dotted line. Although not much is known about his character, let’s wait for an official confirmation regarding this! The film is said to start off from where it ended last with Yash’s character revolting against the suppressors. Apart from Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 also features Shrinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Nasser, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha in key roles. It is also being said that Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be a part of this film.

Reportedly 150 crores have been set aside as the budget for this project. The music director of this film is Ravi Basrur, the cinematography is to be by Bhuvan Gowda and art direction is by Shivakumar. This project is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his Hombale Films banner. Stay for more such interesting updates!