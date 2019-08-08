In Com Staff August 08 2019, 3.55 pm August 08 2019, 3.55 pm

Director Kalyan is well known for his comedy capers. In fact, his film Gulaebhagavali starring Prabhudeva, Hansika, Revathi, and a few others, went on to become a huge hit. Recently, the director’s movie Jackpot was released and that too has been doing very well at the box office. It looks like even though he just delivered a film, the director is set to get ready for his next, already! Many reports are stating that Kalyan will next be directing another comedy and that Hansika would be a part of it. While she is expected to be the female lead, reports are also stating that even Ramya Krishnan will be seen in this film. However, when the director spoke to a leading daily, he refuted these as mere rumours.

Talking to the media, Kalyan opened up about this project and said, “The story revolves around this cop character and how she is troubled by ghosts. Hansika will not have a pair in this film.” The report also stated that comedians like Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Pazhaya Joke Thangadurai, and Rajendran have been roped in for this film. It added that this film is set to go on floors by this month-end. While the buzz is that Ramya Krishnan is teaming up with Hansika for this film, the director told the media that these are simply rumours. So from the looks of it, this film will be a female-centric one, with only Hansika in the lead.

AH Kaashif, who composed the music for Kaatrin Mozhi, will be the music director of this film too. It sure will be interesting to see Hansika and Kalyan team up once again as their last outing was a blockbuster hit. Hansika is currently awaiting the release of her 50th film, Maha. Stay tuned for more updates!