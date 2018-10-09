Ramya Krishnan and STR get set to battle, here's why!

After the rocking success of his comeback film, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, STR is now busy shooting for his new film with director Sundar C in Hyderabad. According to sources close to the actor, the entire shoot will be completed in one go, for what is aiming to be one of the fastest completed films in the actor’s career.

It has just been revealed that veteran actor Ramya Krishnan has been signed to reprise the character played by Nadhiya in the original – Aarttarintiki Dedi. She will be joining the sets in a week, for a role where she would be mouthing dialogues against the lead hero.

Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa are playing the female leads in this complete family entertainer, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The team will be announcing the title along with the list of the entire cast and crew through an official poster very soon.

Once STR gets done with this film he will move onto his political entertainer, Maanadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu. It will have the actor in grey shades, similar to his roles in Manmadhan and Vallavan. Venkat Prabhu is now giving the finishing touches to his youthful comedy, Party, which is targeting a release for the end of November.