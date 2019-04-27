Ramya Krishnan brought on board Mahesh Babu’s next with Anil Ravipudi?

Siddarthsrinivas April 27 2019, 3.15 pm April 27 2019, 3.15 pm

Right after the release of his upcoming family entertainer Maharshi which is lining up for release on May 9, Mahesh Babu will start work on his next film with director Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Frustration fame. The project was finalized a few weeks ago, with the pre-production process currently underway in full swing. Anil has already brought on well-known actors such as Vijayashanthi, Bandla Ganesh and Jagapathi Babu to the cast list of the film, and by the latest reports, another established name is on board in the form of Ramya Krishnan.

“Ramya Krishnan recently heard the script and found her character to be something that would be challenging to portray. It is not just another role and will work out very well for her. After playing Sivagami in Baahubali, Ramya Krishnan’s popularity in the Telugu states has gone up so well and having her on board this project is a pride in itself,” says a source from the production camp. The makers are simultaneously in the process of finding a suitable heroine and have considered many names including Rashmika Mandanna for the project. The shoot will go on floors by the end of May, with a release planned for Sankranthi 2020.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi is almost ready with the final output as the release date gets closer. Mahesh will soon move his attention to the promotional run of the film, which includes the trailer launch, the grand pre-release event and other things over the course of the next two weeks.