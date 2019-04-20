Ramya Krishnan to star in the sequel of Aakasha Ganga; shooting on in Pollachi, Palghat and Kochi

In Com Staff April 20 2019, 7.45 pm April 20 2019, 7.45 pm

Directed by Vinayan and starring Divya Unni and Mukesh, Aakasha Ganga was a horror film produced by Akash Films in the year 1999. It was also dubbed in Tamil as Avala Aaviyaa. The film had recorded huge success in the year it was released. Now, after two decades, the sequel of this film is being made by the same director Vinayan who is known for his Tamil films such as Kasi (starring Vikram as a blind man) and Arpudha Theevu. Apparently, the makers are doing this film as a bilingual in Tamil and Malayalam.

The cast will be led by Ramya Krishnan and supported by Siddique, Asif Ali, Sreenath Bhasi, Vishnu Govind, Hareesh Kanaran, Salim Kumar, Arathi, Praveena and others. Our sources tell us, “The unit is shooting for the film at Pollachi, Palghat and Kochi. The sequel will have more of computer-generated graphics than the first one”. The sequel goes by the name Aakasha Ganga 2 and will have Prakash Kutti as the cinematographer. He has worked in Bollywood films such as Alone and 1920 London which are also thrillers. Bijibal is scoring music for this film.

Ramya Krishnan’s last releases in Telugu includes Hello which featured Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan and also in Shailaja Reddy Alludu directed by Maruthi Dasari. In Tamil, the audiences saw her in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe where she rendered a powerful performance as Leela, a housewife who was a porn artist. The talented actress is also busy with the Web series (tentatively titled 'Queen') that talk about the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Late J Jayalalithaa. Ramya plays the titular role in the webseries directed by Gautham Menon.