In Com Staff June 21 2019, 9.33 pm June 21 2019, 9.33 pm

The teaser from Amala Paul’s Aadai, which released a while back, met with a stupendous response from the audience as well as the critics. The teaser showed Amala shed all of her inhibitions and show her raw side to her fans. The teaser itself made us think that the film too will be one with a strong message. Recently, the film passed the CBFC certification and was given an A rating. Now, another interesting update has come along about the film. VJ Ramya Subramanian has announced that she too is a part of this Amala Paul film! Taking to Twitter, she shared this good news with her fans and also announced that her character would be called Jennifer.

On a post on Twitter, Ramya announced her character’s name from the movie and also wrote that she is starting out on a new journey. She also indicated that it is going to be a great journey ahead. Well, it will be interesting to see how well Ramya portrays her character and what kind of shades she brings in to the film. The Aadai teaser begins with a quote of Jean-Paul Sartre, ‘Freedom is what you do with what is done to you’, which hints at a survival story of a girl who will probably fight back to gain her freedom. Bigwigs from the industry also praised the film’s teaser a lot and needless to say, everyone is eagerly anticipating Aadai’s release.

Yes,so so excited and elated to share with you that I will meet you in #Aadai as Jeniffer😄. Here is to movies, dreams and starting out a brand NEW journey 🙏🏻⭐️❤️ . And what a journey this one is going to be👇🏻🔥😍 @MrRathna #RamyainAadai #AadaiCast#Jennifer#RamyaSubramanian pic.twitter.com/fb62c1isN7 — Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) June 20, 2019

Written and directed by Rathna Kumar, the film’s cinematography is handled by Vijay Karthik Kannan. This film’s music is composed by singer Pradeep Kumar’s band Oorga. It is being produced by Viji Subramanian and the movie expected to release next month. Many known actors will be seen in this film and we are eagerly waiting to see how it performs at the Box Office.