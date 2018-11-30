Rana Daggubati and Thanos look ready for Comic Con

Baahubali, as we all know is one of the biggest films in Indian cinema. Synonymous to the title is Rana Daggubati, who played the role of Bhallaladeva of the SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Such is the popularity of the film and the star that fans from Japan have clamoured for a peek at the actor during the ongoing Comic Con in Tokyo. With that in mind, the Baahubali star head over to Tokyo and has been sharing updates from the location.

According to reports, Rana Daggubati and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda were supposed to attend the event. Rana might even be interacting with fans in Japan. Before his departure to Japan, Rana shared the following image of Bhallaladeva checking in to a flight:

Once at the location, Rana got into doing what every other guy at Comic-Con does – share pictures. One of the pictures he shared has the figure of DC Comic’s Aquaman in the background. A few posters of the upcoming film titled Aquaman was also visible.

The next post had Rana posing in front of a figure of the mighty Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. Rana had his fist clenched and held the smug expression of the mad Titan, moments before he destroyed half the galaxy. We never suspected Rana to be a fan of superhero films!