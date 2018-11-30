image
Friday, November 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rana Daggubati and Thanos look ready for Comic Con

Regional

Rana Daggubati and Thanos look ready for Comic Con

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 30 2018, 5.49 pm
back
AvengersBaahubaliComic-ConEntertainmentregional
nextTrivikram plans a complete comedy with Chiranjeevi!
ALSO READ

Stan Lee: The comic book legend who changed our universe

Chris Hemsworth is our favourite desi munda this Diwali!

Is Chris Evans aka Captain America to bid adieu from Avengers?