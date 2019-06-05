In Com Staff June 05 2019, 5.04 pm June 05 2019, 5.04 pm

Falaknuma Das has been making the headlines for a while now although not as much for its content than the comments by its lead actor/director Vishwak Sen. Even though Vishwak has clarified who his comments were directed at, people still can’t stop talking about what the actor said. Coming to the film, it seems to not be doing great among the masses. Although initial word-of-mouth was good, the progress of the film at the box office has completely slowed down. Although a handful of celebrities are coming forward to support the film. Rana Daggubati posted on his Instagram yesterday a picture with Vishwak and wrote that he had a fun time with the Falaknuma boys.

Posting two selfies, Rana also wrote that they are some ‘cool raw talent’ and he hopes to see many more of such films from him. Vishwak too shared the picture with Rana and wrote ‘Both hard scenes coming soon with the boss’. This has led to a lot of fans speculating that the two might be doing a film together. Rana is known too often back smaller films and it is evident from this that the Baahubali star is giving his all to make sure Falaknuma Das gets enough success.