Rana Daggubati to play an aged mahout in Kaadan?

Baahubali baddie Rana Daggubati’s career graph has taken interesting turns since the actor settled down after the big blockbuster success of the franchise. Apart from his films, Rana has taken up some cameo opportunities and has also made his TV anchoring debut. But the most enticing project of his in the pipeline is director Prabhu Solomon’s Kaadan, in which the actor is essaying the role of a 50-year-old. The film is simultaneously being made in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

While the Tamil and the Telugu versions will have Vishnu Vishal in an important role, the Hindi one will have Pulkit Samrat in the same spot. Rana’s role, however, is common across all the three versions. Speaking about the film in one of his recent interviews, Vishnu said “Kaadan will educate people about the importance of conserving wildlife, not in an artistic way, but in a very entertaining and commercial way. It has its own set of emotions, love angles and of course – beautiful visuals.”

The team has already canned an extensive schedule, and are now waiting for both Vishnu and Rana to free themselves up for the next. They will be resuming the shoot in January, with a plan to wrap it up by April.