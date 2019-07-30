Ranjini Maitra July 30 2019, 5.45 pm July 30 2019, 5.45 pm

Oh! Baby, Rana Daggubati's last venture as a producer, was a great success. The fantasy comedy film which was a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny, starred Samantha Akkineni and garnered great reviews from all corners. Moving on, his next venture got even more interesting! The actor-producer is now set to back a biopic on ace cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead role in the film.

"Suresh Productions is going to be associated with Dar films in telling the story of a legend through legendary actor - Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan... Coming soon," Rana said, in a statement. "I thank Muralitharan and the producers for trusting me with the project," Vijay, glad to be coming on board for the project, said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:20am PDT

Muralitharan, a legendary bowler as well as a cricket coach, will be involved with the process and will help Vijay train for his character, much like how Kapil Dev has been keenly assisting Ranveer Singh to get his part right, for '83!

“Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me," he said in an earlier statement.

The film is likely to go on floors this December. We hear it is to be shot across a number of countries including India, Sri Lanka, and England. We are excited to relive his thrilling cricketing journey on the big screen. Are you?