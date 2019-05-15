Rana Daggubati's look from his upcoming multilingual film leaked!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 7.20 pm May 15 2019, 7.20 pm

It is already known that Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the Tamil/Telugu/Hindi multilingual film titled Kaadan in Tamil, Aaranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. This film’s shoot is happening at a brisk pace. While anticipation levels are high to get updates about this film and Rana’s character, a few leaked stills from the sets of the film have been doing the rounds and we must say Rana is looking absolutely different in this avatar! Netizens have been going crazy over these two leaked images and it is being shared again and again on different platforms.

Rana is seen sporting the look of an old man wearing tattered clothes. And although it is a very de-glam look, the actor is looking sexy just by pulling it all off with his stylish shades. In another leaked image, Rana is seen climbing up some sort of a tower and happily posing from there! It is being said that Rana Daggubati will be seen in different age groups in this film. Well, we definitely love this look of the actor’s and cannot wait to see how he looks in his other avatars. Once he wraps up this movie’s shoot, he will have to bulk up his body again, for his next Telugu film.

Rana in the getup of an old man wearing tattered clothes.

The film is currently in the last leg of its shoot and it is expected to be wrapped up soon. This film also stars Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat in key roles. Rana will next start the shoot of Virataparvam 1992 from July, where he will be sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi.