Rana Ranbir shares details about his character In Manje Bistre 2

Prolific actor Rana Ranbir is part of the freshly released Punjabi film Manje Bistre 2. The movie hit the theatres on 12th April 2019, and the audience is pretty entertained by it already. Manje Bistre 2 has a huge ensemble star cast with Gippy Grewal and Simi Chahal as the lead couple. Having so many veterans and good actors in the movie, it was interesting to see them all sharing screen space. Amidst all, Rana Ranbir exclusively shared with us about his character in the movie.

"I am playing quite an interesting character in the movie. I play the son of the wedding planner in Manje Bistre 2. My father’s role is played by B.N Sharma who is the wedding planner hired for Gandha's marriage. My character is short and sweet and he is quite scared and worried for my father in the entire scenario. I don’t want any fights to happen and hope that my father gets his deserving payout. I am also quite inspired by what my father does, the way he does things and even speaks. I try to imitate him in all possible ways which in turn giggles the audiences."

Well, Rana Ranbir has set milestones with his characters in many movies. His epic role of Shampy Di Duhdi is one of the best to date. Also with this role, the actor proved that he can show his talent in whatever screen time he gets.

