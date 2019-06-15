Siddarthsrinivas June 15 2019, 7.19 pm June 15 2019, 7.19 pm

For a long time, there were reports flowing around that Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi would be teaming up on screen for Virata Parvam, an exciting period drama directed by Venu Udugula who made Naadi Needi Oke Kadha. Just when the rumors on Sai Pallavi walking out of the film had hit the marquee, the makers brushed it away by commencing the film on Saturday morning with a pooja. The principal shoot for the film will start off in a week’s time. The first clap of the film was put up by actor Venkatesh, who graced the pooja as a close friend of Rana Daggubati. By what we’ve heard so far, Virata Parvam will be a romantic ride that will have its own share of politics and action. After Nene Raju Nene Mantri which came out in 2017, Rana hasn’t had a solo film in Telugu, and this is expected to fill in the gap with a glee.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be looking to make a strong statement at the box office, as she has been labelled by a few as an unlucky actress, after all her recent outings failed to make a noise at the box office. The actress’s only respite has been the viral hit number Rowdy Baby from Dhanush’s Maari 2, which has gone on to become the most viewed South Indian song on YouTube.