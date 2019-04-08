Ranam film blast case: Producer Kanakapura Srinivas arrested, director Sumudra still missing

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 3.14 pm April 08 2019, 3.14 pm

Just a few days back, due to major negligence on the sets of a Kannada-Tamil bilingual film Ranam, a tragic incident led to the death of two innocent bystanders. This led to a case being filed against the filmmakers. Currently, producer Kanakapura Srinivas and the stunt assistant named Subhash have been arrested. It was found out that no permission was taken for conducting the blast stunt and neither were there any precautionary measures on the set. Srinivas was produced before the magistrate on Friday and has been remanded to judicial custody.

On March 29, the makers of the film Ranam were shooting an action sequence where they had planned a cylinder blast to give the effect to the sequence. This resulted in the death of 29-year-old Sumera and her eight-year-old daughter Aeyra. The film crew was shooting a car blast sequence in Bagalur Industrial Area, when the debris from the car hit a family of four. Sumera and Aeyra were killed in the blast, and the father and another child were injured and are admitted to Ambedkar Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to reports the police officer said, “They were using a nitrogen gas cylinder for the explosion, which was to be kept between two colliding cars. The cylinder was placed by Subhash and he had not done that properly. When the blast occurred, it caused the cylinder to shoot up in the air. This caused the debris to land on the woman and the girl.” Police are still on the lookout for the director Sumudra who is missing. The shooting for the film began on March 28 and the lead actor has heavily condemned the miscalculated act.