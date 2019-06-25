In Com Staff June 25 2019, 8.35 am June 25 2019, 8.35 am

The very handsome and talented Nithin has been keeping busy. The actor, who is currently shooting his 28th film in Hyderabad, tweeted to let fans know that he has signed his 29th project as well. The project, named Rang De, will have him opposite Kollywood's favourite Keerthy Suresh. Produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, the movie is set to release by next summer and is expected to be a romantic comedy. Venky Atluri, who debuted with the coming-of-age comedy Tholi Prema in 2018, will be the director. Cinematographer PC Sreeram, who has done everything from Kamal Haasan's Nayakan (1987) to Remo, will be behind the camera.

Nithin made his debut in Tollywood with the 2002 film Jayam, which had emerged as one of the highest grossers at the box office that year. He attained instant fame but somehow failed to live up to the high expectations his debut created. However, the movie established Nithin as a youth icon - an image he carries to this day. Nithin's is currently working on a project tentatively named Bhishma, there are talks of changing the name of the movie to suit the actor's image better. The project will, reportedly, have the actor pairing up with Rashmika Mandanna, who seems to be having a very busy time in Tollywood. This romantic comedy, with the legend 'single forever', is also expected to resonate with the youth.