Anasuya Bharadwaj is a very well-known personality among both TV and film audiences. Anasuya isn't just blessed with good looks, but she can even dance and act very well. As already known, Anasuya is currently busy with movies. She has mesmerized one and all ever since she entered the Industry, be it through TV or the silver screens. Anasuya recently also was one of the guests from Tollywood, who attended the 22nd TANA Conference in Washington DC, USA. While at the conference, the actress surprised everyone by announcing that she is venturing into production. This, obviously, is a huge step being taken by her, as not many have the guts to go into producing films at such early stage of their career.

The actress, at the event, revealed how she wants to make content-driven films. Not just that, she also wants to act in a web-series. No further information about either of her desires has been out as of now. It will sure be interesting to see how she progresses with these new innovative ideas. Let’s wait and see if Anasuya makes any new project announcements in the near future. She became famous through her stint in shows like Jabardasth, Maa Mahalakshmi, Boom Boom, A Date with Anasuya and Bindass. She then wowed everyone with her portrayal of Rangammatta in the movie Rangasthalam. According to her, after her portrayal of Rangammatta, she got at least three film offers wanting her in a similar role. Anasuya has also revealed that she has been choosy with the kind of roles she takes up, and that, of course, is always a good thing.