Ranga's Auto Shankar press meet turns controversial due to obscene language

Auto Shankar is a raw, gritty Tamil web series, directed by Ranga, which is set to be launched on Zee 5, on April 23. Sarath Appani plays the titular role of the notorious auto driver turned gangster, Shankar who is sentenced to death by hanging, for the numerous murders that he committed in the late 1980s. The first two episodes from the series were screened to the press exclusively on Monday afternoon at a press meet in Chennai.

Though they appreciated the making and the gripping nature of the content, many members of the press (aged and belonging to the print media) raised offence to the obscene language used and the portrayal of women in the series. Apparently, these journalists aren’t exposed to the new age web series content which is currently gaining popularity on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Interestingly, social media influencers and young web journalists were quite kicked with what they saw in the two episodes. The performance of Sarath Appani and the background score of Arrol Corelli are particularly impressive.

Due to the lack of censoring in the web space, the makers of Auto Shankar have gone full-on with the usage of cuss words in Tamil; many of the words would make you squirm in your seats. The makers said that this kind of language was needed for the content that they were presenting in this series. They didn’t hide the fact that they have gone for a very raw, realistic presentation. Producer Manoj Paramahamsa (noted film DoP in South Indian cinema) had a tough time tackling the questions of the press and after a point, he, in fact, admitted openly that screening the two episodes at large to the press was actually a mistake that they shouldn’t have done.