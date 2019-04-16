Rangoon director Rajkumar Periyasamy in talks to direct a film with Suriya as the lead for Dream Warriors

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 6.04 pm April 16 2019, 6.04 pm

Rajkumar Periasamy’s directorial Rangoon in 2017, was produced by AR Murugadoss along with Fox Star Studios. The film featured Gautham Karthik and Sana Maqbul in the lead. Rangoon is one of the best films ever in Gautham Karthik's career. Rangoon dealt with the lives of a few immigrants who come to Chennai from Rangoon. The film was appreciated for the detailing and performance of all the stars, especially Gautham Karthik. The director was also lauded for his good work. Post Rangoon, Rajkumar Periasamy had not announced his next project, until now.

We have an interesting update on this talented director’s next. Our sources state that Rajkumar Periasamy has approached Suriya for his next which would be bankrolled by Dream Warriors. This is exciting, to say the least, as Suriya is someone who prefers working with established directors. The actor is awaiting the release of two of his films right now. NGK directed by Selvaraghavan will be released on May 31st while his other film with director K V Anand - Kaappaan is announced to release on the 30th of August.

Suriya has also begun his 38th film with director Sudha Kongara calling the shots. This film was titled as Soorarai Pottri, a couple of days ago. This venture produced jointly by Suriya’s 2 D Entertainment and Guneet Monga, has Aparna Balamurali as the heroine. Aparna mentioned that the first schedule of the film is already over. If the Rajkumar Periasamy project gets cleared, it will take off after Suriya completes Soorarai Pottri as these days heroes prefer to complete a film before moving on to their next. Dream Warrior Pictures is also a respectable production house run by SR Prabhu who has funded films like Joker, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, NGK, Aruvi etc.