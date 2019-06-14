In Com Staff June 14 2019, 12.12 am June 14 2019, 12.12 am

Kabali and Kaala director Pa. Ranjith has been receiving a lot of stick over the past few days for his comments against the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chozhan, which have been called out as distasteful. At a recent event where he was made to speak up on stage, Ranjith started off by saying that there was a huge battle between different caste groups to own the pride of the king. He further elaborated by saying that he didn’t want to have Raja Raja Chozhan under his caste group, as his rule over the land, was a dark period where the Devadasi system was brought into action, putting women’s status on the downfall.

In return to his comments, Ka Bala, the former district secretary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi had filed a complaint on the director for promoting enmity between groups and providing reasons for riots to occur. On hearing the news, Ranjith has immediately applied for anticipatory bail from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

In his bail plea, Ranjith wrote, “Our history says that Raja Raja Chozhan’s rule was a great period for us. But still, many people in the past have said that the king’s rule was a dark time for the oppressed. I’ve only spoken about what is mentioned in the history books to date. Many others have commented on this as well, but my speech is being misunderstood on social media. I only wanted people to have awareness of land rights, there was no motive to split up people.”

Ranjith, who has always spread out the ideas and the struggles of the oppressed through his films, has always been vocal about the caste issues that take place in real life. His next film is touted to be on the life of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader who fought against the British in pre-independence India.