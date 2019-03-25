Rashmika Mandanna is not a part of Sivakarthikeyan’s next!

Over the past few days, a lot of reports have been flowing around saying that Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna has been brought onboard Sivakarthikeyan’s new film with Vignesh Shivn, which was recently made official. But when we got in touch with a birdie from the unit, all we heard was “There is no such update from our side, it can be classified only as a pure rumour. We are yet to approach any heroine for our film.” Rashmika is currently busy with Karthi’s ongoing film with Bakkiyaraj Kannan, which happens to be her debut in Kollywood.

The pre-production work is currently underway for Sivakarthikeyan – Vignesh Shivn’s jolly entertainer, which will travel on a lighter vein throughout despite having an emotional high, just like the other films from the director. Lyca Productions are bankrolling this project and will be making the official announcements on the entire cast and crew soon. Youth icon Anirudh, who has already formed a great rapport by working with Vignesh Shivn in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaana Serndha Koottam is the composer for this film as well.

After completing the shoot for his ongoing film Hero which is directed by Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran, Sivakarthikeyan will start work on this project. The film is touted to go on floors in July, and will be wrapped up by the end of the year, with a probable release in the summer of 2020.