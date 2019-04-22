Rashmika Mandanna opens up about a prank played on her by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 11.59 pm April 22 2019, 11.59 pm

Rashmika Mandanna has been a hot favourite among the audiences since she mesmerized everyone with her film Kirik Party. The actress is currently basking in the success of her blockbuster film Geetha Govindam and also gearing up for the release of her next Dear Comrade. The actress recently got candid in an interview and shared an interesting anecdote from the time when she was on the sets of Geetha Govindam. She revealed that her director, Parasuram played a prank on her that left her in shock!

Talking about it she revealed in an interview, “One day, I went to the shoot slightly late and soon after reaching the set, no one talked to me and embarrassed me. I sat down and started crying without any clue about what was happening. It was then that our director Parasuram came to me and told me that he played a prank to capture my natural sad expressions”. The actress also confessed that the prank left her in quite a shock and it took her some time to become normal again!

On the work front, Rashmika is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which marks her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. It is also being reported that Rashmika will be seen opposite Akhil Akkineni in his film with Bommarillu Bhaskar. If she does come on board, Akhil might finally get his long-awaited hit! As already known, Rashmika is currently one of the highest paid actresses and she is also getting a lot of offers from filmmakers. We hope she keeps enchanting us with her looks and acting chops.