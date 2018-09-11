image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit Shetty: Geetha Govindham actress calls off her engagement

Regional

Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit Shetty: Geetha Govindham actress calls off her engagement

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   September 11 2018, 1.44 pm
back
EntertainmentGeetha GovindhamRakshit ShettyRashmika Mandannaregional
nextSivakarthikeyan gets nostalgic on his conversation with Anirudh Ravichander
ALSO READ

Mahesh Bhatt makes a shocking revelation about daughter Shaheen

Sri Reddy drags Sachin Tendulkar on to the controversial pitch. Deets Inside!

Viswasam: Ajith and team kick off 30-day final schedule in Hyderabad