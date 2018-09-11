Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit Shetty: Geetha Govindham actress calls off her engagement

The fans of Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna were looking forward to witness some beautiful pictures from her wedding with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty. But here comes a shocker. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Rashmika has called off her engagement citing incompatibility as the reason.

It was last year that Rashmika and Rakshit exchanged rings amidst friends and family. It was an arranged marriage set up and the two looked quite happy. Even though in one of her earlier interviews with Pinkvilla, Rashmika had pointed out Rakshit to be the complete opposite of the man of her dreams, she seemed to be quite excited for her wedding. She was quoted saying, "I wanted to get married to a guy who was not from a film background, who would come back home from a typical desk job and spend the rest of the evening with me, and wanted him to give me full attention. Rakshit is completely opposite to that. He is from the industry, he can’t give me enough time given his commitments and he is very unromantic." And now we hear that she has walked out of this engagement.

A source has quoted to Deccan Chronicle, "Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback. She has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and she wants to cement her place in both the industries."

So more than compatibility issues, it looks like it is career over relationship for Rashika. Her last release Geetha Govindam has turned out to be a hit and she is now looking forward to Comrade.

Meanwhile, Rakshit has deactivated his twitter and Insta accounts and doesn’t seem to be in the mood to talk about this issue.