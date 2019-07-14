In Com Staff July 14 2019, 7.43 pm July 14 2019, 7.43 pm

Dear Comrade is one film that almost the whole Industry and fans all around are talking about. The film is bringing back the Geetha Govindam pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, together on screen again. The trailer of the film was launched a while back and it truly impressed one and all. We saw Vijay in a fierce yet romantic avatar and Rashmika as a powerful cricketer. Although the film is overall a love story, a lot goes behind making it. Recently a video of Rashmika hitting a shot on the cricket ground was shared widely on the internet. The actress had revealed that she had to undergo 4 months of training, for around 10 minutes of visuals!

Talking at the film’s teaser release event, the actress said, “There are some things I want to share about working on this film, and only in a positive sense. I've practised cricket for four months, for those five minutes of visuals that will be shown on the silver screen. For 20 days of my schedule, I'm only weeping and crying. I took 4 months to dub for the movie with lots of corrections. And looking at the trailer, it seems like my efforts paid off.” Rashmika will be seen as Lilly, who is a state level cricketer. Of course, that is some hard work we must say! This definitely will reflect in the scenes where we would see her playing the sport. Vijay, on the other hand, is playing the character called Bobby, who is into politics and falls in love with Lilly.

The trailer has received immense praise because of Vijay’s portrayal of love, passion, and loss. And Rashmika’s natural acting is also being praised a lot. Needless to say, it will be a film to certainly look forward to! Dear Comrade has been directed by Bharat Kamma. Stay tuned…