The super cute Rashmika Mandanna was last seen as Lilly in the recently released Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade. She was praised for her top-class performance in this Bharat Kamma directorial. Her next release in Telugu would be the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi who delivered a box office blockbuster with his previous film, F2: Fun and Frustration. Produced by AK Entertainments, in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations, this high octane action entertainer will hit the screens for the festive occasion of Sankranti, next year.

The latest update is that Rashmika has wrapped her portions in the first schedule. The Kirik Party actress took to her Twitter space to share this update who also expressed her eagerness in joining back the team in the next schedule. Apart from Rashmika, this film also includes names like Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj in the star cast. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and visuals are handled by Randy aka Rathnavelu. The makers had recently released a glimpse teaser from the film in which we saw Mahesh Babu in a stylish makeover donning the role of an army officer.

It’s a wrap of Sarileru Neekevvaru 1st schedule for me.. amazing people.. so many laughs-giggles-one mores-hilarious moments..♥️ Can’t wait to be back..🌸♥️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 14, 2019

Rashmika Mandanna who owns a humongous fan base in South India has two other exciting biggies in Telugu cinema that includes Bheeshma and AA 20. She will share screen space with Nithiin for the first time through Bheeshma directed by Venky Kudumala and this film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. AA 20 with Allu Arjun is the next in the line which is to be directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will also make her Kollywood debut with the untitled Karthi starrer helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame.