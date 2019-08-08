In Com Staff August 08 2019, 12.03 pm August 08 2019, 12.03 pm

Fitness and the film industry often go hand in hand. These days, social media is full of videos where stars often show off their work out regimes. Right from gym workouts to healthy eating, stars motivate their fans to live healthy just like they are. While this trend was already there in Hollywood and Bollywood, now even regional stars have been posting all about their #healthylife. One of the actresses who motivates her fans the most is one other than our favourite Samantha Akkineni. And following her is our Dear Comrade heroine Rashmika Mandanna. The actress has often been seen in videos where she works out like crazy! Now, another video has surfaced where she can be seen doing strength training.

Wearing sporty gym clothes, Rashmika is seen in the video, posted by a fan, working out real hard and pulling tons of weight as a part of her training. She has always made sure that she never misses any of her gym days and often shows off to her fans what a day in the gym is like for her! Recently she even posted videos of herself doing back flips and headstands. Obviously, this has impressed her fans way too much and they cheer her a lot over her healthy living. Rashmika often takes to her social media to connect with her fans through posting pictures or videos and we surely love the fact that she is such a hard-working girl! Take a look at the video below, doesn’t it make you want to hit the gym right away?

See the tweet here:

💕💞 @iamRashmika At 360 degrees fitness GoOd caPTion bY them : “ fOcus so badly at your aim that you don’t get time to focus at yOur hateRs “#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/Vqd8e5ULcB — aLL4Rashmika - Sweden FC 💕 (@LoveRashmika) August 6, 2019