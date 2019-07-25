In Com Staff July 25 2019, 4.28 pm July 25 2019, 4.28 pm

The beautiful Rashmika Mandanna is right now busy with promotions for her film Dear Comrade with Vijay Devarakonda, that is releasing in 2019. Rashmika, hailing from Sandalwood, had opened her film innings through Kannada films. Her debut in Kannada was the much talked about Kirrik Party, which she followed up with Anjani Putra and Chamak. In Telugu, she debuted with Chalo, directed by Venky Kudumula. However, she rose to fame with Parasuram’s Geetha Govindam, where her co-star was the hot and happening Vijay Deverakonda. Right now she is committed to a Tamil film with Karthi, which is being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Her this week’s release Dear Comrade is simultaneously releasing in Tamil and Malayalam as well.

On her character and the prep that went into her role for Dear Comrade, Rashmika says, “I play Lilly, a cricketer in Dear Comrade. Although my cricket playing scenes appear just for four to five minutes, I got trained for four to five months for this scene. Since my character is someone who plays cricket professionally, I could not afford to take chances. I had to know the techniques before the film started. For a girl who didn’t even know how to hold a bat, I can now manage to hit a four and protect my wickets! The journey of Lily is something a lot of girls can relate to. Whether they admit it or not, many girls face what Lily has faced from society.”