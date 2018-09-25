Ratsasan: A grand audio launch for Amala Paul and Vishnuu Vishal starrer

Amala Paul and Vishnuu Vishal will be seen together on the big screen in the Tamil film titled Ratsasan whose trailer was released a few days ago. A grand audio launch event was organised by the makers which was attended by Amala, Vishnuu and other cast members. The pictures of the same have been doing the rounds of the social media.

The music of the film is composed by Ghibran, the music director known for his fantastic compositions in movies like Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah, Uttama Villain, Vishwaroopam 2. The event was also attended by Ghibran and the director of the film Ramkumar made his presence felt.

The jukebox of the film is out for moviegoers. It has four songs in it and the tracks are getting a good response.

While sharing the trailer with his fans on Twitter, Vishnuu stated that this film is his best work till date. The trailer of the film is quite interesting and keeps us hooked throughout. Vishnu’s performance is surely one of the highlights of the trailer. Apart from Amala and Vishnuu, Ratsasan also stars Radha Ravi, Nilalgal Ravi, Munishkanth, Karunakaran and Kaali Venkat. It is slated to release on October 5, 2018.