Friday, March 22nd 2019
Ratsasan actress Ammu Abhirami announces Tollywood debut in the film’s Telugu remake!

The Telugu remake of Ratsasan stars Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead and is directed by Ramesh Varma

