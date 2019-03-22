Ratsasan actress Ammu Abhirami announces Tollywood debut in the film’s Telugu remake!

The 2018 Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan, got an outstanding reception at the box office and became a blockbuster success! This movie, directed by Ram Kumar of Mundasupatti fame, starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead with Ammu Abhirami, Munishkanth Ramdoss, Kaali Venkat and Vinodhini Vaidhanathan in supporting roles. Following the phenomenal success of Ratsasan, it was decided that the movie would be remade in Telugu too, with the rights being bagged by actor Nithiin. This Telugu remake, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead, is directed by Ramesh Varma of Ride and Veera fame. We now have an update that Ammu Abhirami, who played the role of the hero's niece in Ratsasan, would be reprising her role in the remake too.

Abhirami posted a photo of herself with director Ram Kumar taken at the shooting spot of the original Ratsasan and revealed that she would be reprising her role in the Telugu remake. She also expressed her thanks to director Ram Kumar and sought her fans' love and support.

Ammu Abhirami has made quite an impression in Tamil cinema with her role in Ratsasan as well as her portrayal of a rape victim in the Vikram Prabhu starrer Thuppakki Munai. She is also awaiting the release of her movie Yaar Ivargal, with acclaimed director Balaji Sakthivel. Currently, she is also working in an as-yet-untitled movie with Bigg Boss fame Shariq.

The Telugu remake of Ratsasan is being produced by Koneru Satyanarayana and Havish Koneru, under the Havish Lakshman Koneru Productions & A Studios banners. Ghibran, who scored the music for the original, has been roped in to compose for the remake as well. Ratsasan came as a breakaway hit in Vishnu Vishal's career and set the cash registers ringing in Kollywood. The remake is expected to work the same magic in Tollywood as well. Stay tuned for further updates!