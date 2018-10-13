Ratsasan set for a Hindi remake: 3 actors who fit the bill!

Vishnu Vishal’s Ratsasan is the talk of the town in Tamil Nadu right now. After the film received terrific reviews and a positive response from the audience in its first week, theatres across the state increased screens due to the demand amongst the audience. Vishnu has secured the Hindi remake rights of the film and aims to get it rolling with a top director and actor. Here are three options that the team could use when they’re looking out for the protagonist.

Rajkummar Rao

Without a doubt, this man would be one of the best bets to get this film rocking. His physique and dialogue delivery would help fit into Vishnu’s shoes easily, with Ratsasan being a different choice from the films he has done earlier.

Saif Ali Khan

Though his age may be a misfit for the role, he’s an actor who can pull it off with a style of his own. After his impressive show in Sacred Games and the second season reeling with doubt, this could be the perfect opportunity to don the khakee again.

Vicky Kaushal

After his wholesomely lovable outings in Sanju and Manmarziyaan, this man deserves a standalone film and what better a script than Ratsasan for that. He’s somebody who can easily slide into a role of this kind, and it would be a sublime film to establish himself as a lead actor.